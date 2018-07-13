It’s official: Denise Amoroso wants late husband’s seat on Metro Council

The wife of late Baton Rouge Metro Councilman Buddy Amoroso, Denise Amoroso, will seek to fill the District 8 seat left vacant after her husband’s death last week, a family spokesman confirmed this afternoon.

“Denise’s intention is to try and live out Buddy’s legacy and act as a councilperson in the same manner Buddy did,” Mike Smith, a spokesman for the family, told Daily Report this afternoon.

The process of filling the council seat has been under a microscope since four Democrat Metro Council members announced Tuesday afternoon they would abstain from voting. They later said in a statement they would revisit their decision to abstain after discussing the open seat with Denise Amoroso.

Denise Amoroso personally called each council member on Wednesday to let them know her intention of filling the seat and described the discussions as “very cordial and very positive,” Smith says.

“We’re not entirely sure what to expect, but we’re certainly hopeful the council will show unity behind the widow of their fallen colleague,” says Smith.

A special Metro Council meeting will be held at 5 p.m. Thursday to fill the vacant seat until an election can be held on March 30. Qualifying for the race will take place Jan. 30 through Feb. 1; the person elected will serve the remainder of the term through 2020.