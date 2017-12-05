Off the market: Class B office complex off South Sherwood sells for $730K

An investor has purchased a Class B office complex on Newcastle Avenue, off South Sherwood Forest Boulevard, for $730,000.

Fletcher-Politz LLC sold the building to Kumar LLC in a deal that closed Friday, according to sales documents.

The building—known as The Oaks—has 18 units and is about one-third occupied, says broker David Vercher of KW Commercial. The current tenant mix includes a nonprofit and a real estate office, among others.

The building was on the market for more than eight months and was listed for $749,000 or $37.83 per square feet.

Despite the plethora of restaurants and offices, properties in the Sherwood Forest area—a commercial hotspot in the late 1980s and 1990s—tend to move slower than in other areas of Baton Rouge, says Vercher.

“South Baton Rouge has kind of taken the spotlight,” he says.

The new owner—represented by Carmen Austin, an associate broker with Saurage Rotenberg Commercial Real Estate—is a small investor who is doing minor upgrades to the property.

The buyer, Austin says, believes the building is in a great location and is already aggressively leasing the available units.

—Alexandria Burris