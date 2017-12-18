Ochsner strikes deal to operate safety net hospitals in Shreveport, Monroe

Ochsner Health System has reached a tentative agreement to take over operation of the state’s safety net hospitals in Monroe and Shreveport, The USA Today Network of Louisiana reports.

Gov. John Bel Edwards is expected to announce Ochsner’s partnerships with the state, LSU and current hospital operator BRF on Tuesday in Shreveport. All will agree in non-binding letters of intent to pursue permanent contract terms.

LSU Health Sciences Center operates in conjunction with the University Health hospitals in Monroe and Shreveport. The medical school’s campus is at University Health Shreveport.

An Edwards’ spokesman declined to discuss details of the deal until the official announcement. University Health Chairman Steve Skrivanos also declined to comment.

Ochsner is a large health care system headquartered in New Orleans with its flagship facility, Ochsner Medical Center, near uptown. Ochsner also has a medical and health center in Baton Rouge.

Shreveport-based BRF secured the contract to operate University Health Conway in Monroe and University Health in Shreveport in 2013 as part of then-Gov. Bobby Jindal’s privatization of the state’s charity hospital system.

BRF will retain diminished role in the University Health infrastructure. The foundation has accused LSU and Shreveport-based Willis-Knighton Health System of conspiring to destroy it by siphoning lucrative commercially-insured patients to Willis-Knighton clinics operated by LSU doctors. LSU and Willis-Knighton deny the claim.

BRF has an ongoing antitrust lawsuit in federal court against Willis-Knighton in which LSU is mentioned prominently.

