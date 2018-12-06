Ochsner Health System boosting its minimum wage by 48%

Ochsner Health System today announced a company-wide minimum wage increase to $12 per house, up from $8.10, effective Jan. 20.

This initiative will increase overall annual pay to more than 1,200 Ochsner employees across the health system. It’s not known how many Baton Rouge-area employees will get raises as the company is not breaking down the number of affected employees by region, says system spokesperson Giselle Hecker.

Ochsner’s announcement says it conducted a comprehensive assessment of employee needs in 2017, including data from the larger Louisiana landscape and from stakeholders. The assessment lead the company to consider the wage increase.

“People are our most important asset. As the largest private employer in Louisiana, we understand our responsibility to be a great place to work for those who have chosen careers at Ochsner,” says CEO and President Warner Thomas, in the announcement.

Ochsner Board Chairman Andy Wisdom added that the organization has grown across the Gulf South over the past five years, opening several new clinics and hospitals, and the organization has set improving employee financial wellbeing as a priority.