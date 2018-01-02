Ochsner expands ‘Eat Fit’ program to Houma and Thibodaux

Restaurants in Houma and Thibodaux are joining Ochsner’s Eat Fit program, creating new menu items to suit dietary needs and requirements for a healthy lifestyle.

The Eat Fit Bayou is the newest addition to the program, which began in 2013. Ochsner Fitness Center created program to find healthy ways to eat out in Louisiana without risking taste or flavor.

The program aims to add nutritious meals to menus across south Louisiana so that health-minded residents can still enjoy a night out without sacrificing their diet. It’s targeted to those watching their weight or managing diabetes, blood pressure or cholesterol.

The program, developed by Molly Kimball, a registered dietitian at the Ochsner Fitness Center, has strict nutritional criteria for every menu item labeled as “Eat Fit” worthy. The criteria includes calorie limits for each part of a meal: less than 300 calories for appetizers, less than 600 calories for entrees and less than 175 calories for desserts and sides. It also instructs chefs on how much fats, sugars, proteins, fibers, whole grains and sodium should be in each course.

