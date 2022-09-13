Ochsner CEO Warner Thomas leaving to head northern California medical system

Ochsner Health CEO Warner Thomas is leaving his position after 10 years to serve as president and CEO of Sutter Health, a nonprofit hospital network in northern California, according to announcements from Ochsner and Sutter.

Thomas has worked for New Orleans-based Ochsner for the past 24 years, and oversaw the hospital network’s aggressive expansion into the Baton Rouge area and its push outward across the region.

The Ochsner Health board has unanimously voted to appoint Pete November, Ochsner Health’s current executive vice president and chief financial officer, as Thomas’ successor. November will assume the role of CEO on Nov. 1.

Headquartered in Sacramento, Sutter Health serves roughly 3 million patients across 22 California counties. Thomas will officially take over as president and CEO on Dec. 1.

November has worked for Ochsner since 2012, and spearheaded the development of Ochsner LSU Health System of North Louisiana.