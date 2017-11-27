‘Obamacare’ enrollment expected to increase in Louisiana for 2018 plans

Despite a drastically reduced advertising and outreach budget, shorter enrollment period and many Louisianans mistakenly believing the individual mandate has been repealed, enrollment in the Affordable Care Act marketplace will likely be higher this year than it was last year in the Bayou State.

That’s according to Brian Burton, the state director for Navigators for a Healthy Louisiana, which had its budget cut from around $1 million last year to less than $300,000 this year. Speaking at the Press Club of Baton Rouge this afternoon, Burton said there are now only five navigators to help consumers navigate the federal insurance marketplace throughout the state.

Nonetheless, Burton expects more people will sign up for ACA plans by the end of this year’s open enrollment period than did so last year. He points to the increased exposure in the news media as the most plausible explanation for the increase.

“Healthcare … has been one of the top five stories in the news every night,” he said.

The ACA enrollment period began on Nov. 1 and ends on Dec. 15. As of Nov. 18, 25,502 people had enrolled in the ACA exchange in Louisiana, including 6,339 customers new to the marketplace. A total of roughly 143,000 enrolled last year.

Those who are enrolling this year are, by and large, getting better plans for less money—in many cases for free, Burton said. That’s the case for the 88% of people in the marketplace receiving federal assistance, as the tax credits rose with next year’s inflated premiums.

However, for the 12% of Louisianans in the ACA exchange who don’t qualify for government assistance, healthcare is likely to be more expensive next year.

That’s largely due to the Trump administration’s decision to cut cost-sharing payments to insurance companies, a move insurers say drove them to hike premiums by an average of 18.5% in 2018. The move cost Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana, the state’s largest insurer, $10 million through the end of this year, as rates were already set in stone.

The Affordable Care Act exchanges offer insurance plans for people who don’t qualify for Medicare or Medicaid and don’t receive insurance through their employer. Those making more than 400% of the federal poverty level—more than $48,240 per year for individuals and $98,400 for a family of four—don’t qualify for federal assistance and will likely see higher premiums next year.

The ACA has been in limbo for much of this year, as Congress has tried and failed to repeal and replace it, and the Trump administration cut the ACA marketing budget and ended CSRs.

—Sam Karlin