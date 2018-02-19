Oasis gets permit for $1.5 million build out on Burbank, eyes summer completion

Developers of the Oasis, a recreational retail development that will feature volleyball courts, a sports bar and a full-service restaurant from the owners of Sammy’s Grill, have received a construction permit for a $1.5 million build out for the restaurant and patio.

The Oasis—which is being built on Burbank Drive, between Lee Drive and Bluebonnet Boulevard, across from Lakeside Daiquiri & Grill—has weathered a series of delays since the idea was hatched in 2012, including most recently when developer Chris Shaheen says he waited five months for a construction permit on the build out.

But with construction ongoing since last year, Shaheen and his partners are finally closing in on finishing the project, and are negotiating to host private events as soon as April, before the restaurant will be done. The Oasis doesn’t have a set opening date yet.

“We’re in the process of installing the sand for the volleyball. We’re in the process of doing all the electrical, audio and video work,” Shaheen says. “We’re going to be hosting private parties, and we’ll have the ability to cater on site while we wait for the restaurant to open.”

The restaurant, which will be operated by Sammy Nagem, founder of the local Sammy’s Grill franchise, will be called the Creole Cabana, Shaheen says. It should be open this summer.

The permit includes the restaurant and some of the patio work, Shaheen says, which helps explain the large price tag. In all, the restaurant and accompanying outdoor area will seat 536, according to the permit, spanning nearly 6,000 square feet.

The team has a preliminary menu, but Shaheen declined to share details.

“It’s gonna be a very unique menu,” he says. “We feel people will be coming to the restaurant just for the food.”