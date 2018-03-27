The Oasis aims for April opening of sand volleyball courts

A portion of The Oasis, a recreational retail and entertainment development with volleyball courts, live music space and a full-service restaurant and bar, will open as early as this spring.

Chris Shaheen, developer of The Oasis, under constructed on Burbank Drive, says he’s aiming to open the development’s seven sand volleyball courts as well as nearly 6,000-square-feet of patio space as early as April 15, when a private party will take place. Creole Cabana, a sports bar and restaurant from Sammy’s Grill founder Sammy Nagem, is slated for an early June opening.

Shaheen adds that the Oasis is accepting reservations now for private functions, which the development will cater to until the restaurant is ready. The business partners also hope to start doing some tournaments, pickup games and round robins while waiting to officially open with the restaurant.

A projected completion date for the entire development—which also will include a live music stage, an 20-foot outdoor theater screen and an 18-round virtual golf simulator—has yet to be set.

Also announced is the hiring of Josh Wells as the development’s sand sports facility director. Wells, a former coach and referee, previously was general manager and tournament director at Mango’s Beach Volleyball.