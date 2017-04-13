Nungesser wants public-private partnerships for state parks

Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser believes he can turn Louisiana’s state parks from money losers to money makers if the Legislature passes a law permitting him to negotiate public-private partnerships to bring attractions or sell naming rights to parks, The USA Today Network of Louisiana reports.

“Over the long term I believe we can make these parks make money,” Nungesser told a House budget committee this week.

More than 1.8 million visitors came to Louisiana’s 22 state parks last year, but only two of the parks—Fontainebleau State Park in Mandeville and Lake Fausse Point in St. Martinville—weren’t a drag to the taxpayers.

Overall, the parks produced a $5.2 million deficit, with the cost per visitor to the state as high as $15.33 at Lake Bistineau in Caddo Parish.

State Sen. Norby Chabert, R-Houma, has agreed to carry Senate Bill 143. It would make public-private partnerships legal for state parks and museums, the latter of which are also a drain on taxpayers.

“This model has worked in other states like California and in federal parks, and I’m confident it can work here,” Chabert said.

