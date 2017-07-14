Nungesser traveling to Quebec City to reaffirm partnerships

Louisiana Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser is heading to Quebec City this weekend to reaffirm agreements and partnerships to promote the Francophonie culture with the French-speaking city.

Nungesser’s office says he will be traveling to the Canadian city on Sunday and remain there until Wednesday. Nungesser’s frequent travel was recently highlighted by The Advertiser, which reported he spent roughly $27,300 on travel from the day he took office in January 2016 through this March. Travel made up 1.2% of his total budget during his first year in office, which the Lafayette newspaper notes is not out of the ordinary for his position but is more than his predecessor spent on such trips.

Members of the Council on Development of French in Louisiana as well as employees of the state tourism office will accompany Nungesser on the trip. While in there, he’ll sign a cooperative endeavor agreement aimed at strengthening Louisiana and Quebec’s partnership in the areas of culture and education.

In addition, Nungesser is expected to participate in meetings and workshops to promote French culture and language by merging those entities into the tourism and business world. Nungesser’s office notes French is an ever-growing language in the business world. As such, Nungesser is expected to take part in a panel discussion about Louisiana’s commitment to ensuring French is used to help tourists and immersion students use their language skills in the business world.