Nungesser on coronavirus cancellations: Some businesses won’t survive 

In a meeting scheduled for this afternoon with health officials and others planning for the spread of COVID-19, Gov. John Bel Edwards is expected to discuss, among other things, the many upcoming festivals, most of which, for now, are scheduled to go forward.

“What may happen in one part of the state may not happen in another part of the state,” Edwards said in brief remarks, following a lunchtime address to the Rotary Club of Baton Rouge. “But we’ve not made any decisions yet.”

With federal health officials urging people to avoid large crowds and Louisiana now seeing its first presumed positive cases of the novel coronavirus, it may seem like a no-brainer to cancel events that bring together tens or even hundreds of thousands of people in close proximity.

But Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser, who held a conference call with tourism officials earlier today, says the decision cannot be made lightly and will have dire consequences for the state’s hospitality industry.

“We are trying to salvage as many events as we can,” he says. “This is the time of year when the hospitality industry either makes it or doesn’t. A lot of restaurants and small businesses that rely on these events aren’t going to survive this and that is going to mean layoffs.”

Louisiana’s festival season typically runs March-May, and though Nungesser could not immediately estimate the economic impact of the various events, he says small communities, in particular, will be devastated by postponements and cancellations.

“Think about the Strawberry Festival in Ponchatoula,” he says. “People spend the entire year preparing for that. Or, take the Peach Festival in Ruston. People come from Arkansas, Mississippi and Texas to buy peaches there. It’s a really big deal. These are things you can’t replace.”

Not only will canceling spring events mean the loss of spinoff spending that would normally carry small businesses in the industry through the slow summer months, it could leave facilities and event organizers on the hook to refund millions of dollars in deposits to vendors and performers.

Nungesser says it’s a balancing act, and while public safety needs to be the first priority, economic concerns cannot be overlooked.

“We don’t want people to be at a festival and get sick,” says Nungesser, who is planning to ride in a St. Patrick’s Day Parade this weekend in Metairie. “But we have to weigh the risk versus the reward.”