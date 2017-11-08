Number of Louisiana women-owned businesses has doubled over past 20 years

Roughly 144,600 Louisiana businesses are owned by women, which is slightly more than twice the number operating in the state 20 years ago, according to the latest State of Women-Owned Businesses Report from American Express.

While that’s an impressive growth rate, it still trails the national average slightly and ranks the Bayou State No. 16 among all states. In 1997, about 70,550 women-owned businesses were operating in Louisiana, putting the 20-year growth rate at roughly 105%.

Nationally, the number of women-owned firms grew by 114% over the past two decades, which far outpaces the 44% growth of all American businesses. Approximately 11.6 million women-owned businesses employ nearly 9 million people and generate more than $1.7 trillion in revenues.

Louisiana ranks No. 37 in jobs created by women-owned companies since 1997 (12.5% increase), and No. 27 in revenue growth (92%). Of the nation’s 50 largest metro areas—which does not include Baton Rouge—New Orleans is ranked No. 38 for growth of women-owned firms (3.2%), No. 46 (3.2%) for job growth and No. 44 for revenue growth (32.4%).

Check out the full report.