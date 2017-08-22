Nuevo restaurante: Mexican eatery coming to Acadian-Perkins Plaza

A new restaurant is opening on Perkins Road in a suite formerly occupied by Cupcake Allie in the Acadian-Perkins Plaza shopping center.

Lily’s Restaurant and Grill is slated to open Oct. 1 and will serve authentic Mexican cuisine, says Jon Claitor, the shopping center’s owner.

The restaurant’s owners—Lilian and Marlon Ramirez—plan to make minor cosmetic changes to the 1,600-square-foot suite and currently are waiting on a permit to install a restaurant hood, Claitor says, bemoaning the city-parish’s backed up permitting process.

The owners signed the lease for the suite on June 1, approaching Claitor about taking over the space immediately after Cupcake Allie announced it was consolidating operations at its Nicholson Drive store.

Lily’s Restaurant and Grill will join Burgersmith, The Salad Shop, The Foyer, Tuesday Morning, Uncle Earl’s, Heather V’s, the Cangelosi Dance Project and others as Acadian Perkins-Plaza tenants.

Rock-N-Roll Sushi also will open its second Baton Rouge location at Acadian-Perkins Plaza within the next three weeks, Claitor adds. The restaurant will be located on a parcel next to Smoothie King.

Claitor also has a letter of intent from another prospect restaurant tenant, but he declined to provide additional details since the deal has yet to be finalized.

—Alexandria Burris