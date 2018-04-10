Now it’s guns, then what? Assault Forks? Second Amendment advocates talk gun control

Second Amendment advocates decried what has been called “common-sense” gun control legislation moving through the Louisiana Legislature as too broadly defined—and, therefore, dangerous.

Spurring much of the conversation at today’s Ronald Reagan Newsmakers Lunch

was Senate Bill 274, which would hike the legal age for purchasing assault rifles from 18 to 21. The bill narrowly passed through Senate Judiciary Committee C last week. Sen. Troy Carter, D-New Orleans, cited recent mass shootings as his reason for sponsoring the proposal, which drew foreseeably staunch opposition from the National Rifle Association.

The lunch, sponsored by the Republican Party of East Baton Rouge, originally featured four speakers: Erin Luper, state director for the NRA, along with a trio of conservative state legislators—Sen. Neil Riser of Columbia; Rep. Blake Miguez of Erath; and Rep. Sherman Mack of Albany. However, Mack could not attend due to commitments at the Capitol.

Both lawmakers in attendance harbor a keen interest in gun rights: Miguez is a world-champion shooter, while Riser authored the “Right to Keep and Bear Arms” section of the state constitution. Luper, meanwhile, has spent this legislative session testifying in the committee rooms of the Capitol, where a number of weapons-related bills have been filed.

All three speakers agreed the proposed legislation could be detrimental to the state because of the lack of a specific definition for an assault weapon, saying it unnecessarily infringes on the rights of law-abiding citizens between 18 and 21 years old.

“You can have an assault spoon, an assault fork,” Miguez says. “And where does it stop? Guns to knives to cars to forks, and it’s not the guns—it’s the person using that gun.”

Luper argues the state already has a thorough vetting process for assault rifle sales, noting criminals cannot purchase those weapons. Carter’s bill would remove, she says, “a fundamental right from law-abiding 18-20-year-olds.”

Miguez adds a teenager living in a rural area should be able to defend himself or herself against wild game in the same way an 18- or 19-year-old single mother living in an urban area should be able to protect herself and her child from street violence.

Speakers also warned against House Bill 473 by Rep. Patricia Haynes Smith, D-Baton Rouge, which would ban all rapid-fire devices—a move they also fear is overreaching, though a definition for “rapid-fire device” is written into the bill.

Luper reminded the crowd that Louisiana is one of three states in which any gun control bill brought before the Legislature must pass a strict scrutiny test. That means lawmakers must automatically assume the bill is unconstitutional, Riser explained, before critically analyzing its language to ensure it does not infringe upon a citizen’s right to bear arms.

That level of scrutiny, Riser said, should stay as strict as possible.

“Leaders who do not understand the powers of war will be conquered by those who do,” he said.