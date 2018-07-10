A not-so-great three-peat: Louisiana ranked 44th for business

Louisiana lags in yet another business ranking, placing 44th in the nation for a third consecutive year on CNBC’s ranking of America’s top states for business 2018 scorecard.

The states were scored on more than 60 measures of competitiveness, developed with input from business and policy experts, government sources, the CNBC Global CFO Council, YPO and the states themselves. The metrics were separated into 10 broad categories, which are then weighted by how frequently its used as a selling point in state economic development marketing materials.

Here’s how Louisiana ranked in each category:

Workforce: 35

Infrastructure: 38

Cost of doing business: 7

Economy: 40

Quality of life: 49

Technology and innovation: 44

Education: 46

Business friendliness: 41

Access to capital: 27

Cost of living: 17

Texas ranked first overall this year with top scores in infrastructure and economy, while Alaska ranked last.

This is the fifth year since CNBC began the scorecard in 2007 that Louisiana has ranked 44th. The highest it has ranked was in 2014 at 40th.

See the full ranking here.