North Baton Rouge leaders split on moving zoo

BREC’s proposal to revitalize Greenwood Community Park in exchange for relocating the Baton Rouge Zoo is drawing divided opinions among north Baton Rouge’s political and religious leaders.

A group of state and local lawmakers from the area—along with Mayor Sharon Weston Broome and a Mid City residents group—are among those who not only want BREC to pump taxpayer dollars into revitalizing the zoo in its current location, but also want upgrades to the surrounding park.

Then there are others in north Baton Rouge, including several influential reverends, who support the desire of BREC’s leadership to relocate the zoo and replace it with a multi-use facility.

Where that leaves the fate of the zoo—currently located at Greenwood Park—is unclear. BREC Commissioner Carolyn McKnight considered bringing the proposal to a vote at Thursday’s commission meeting, but ultimately decided to delay until late August.

Relocating the zoo is estimated to cost $110 million, which BREC pegs as the same cost as renovating the current location.

“Moving the zoo or any other main attraction out of north Baton Rouge would be taking a step backwards,” Broome wrote in a letter to the BREC Commission this week. “Let’s move forward with a concept that keeps the zoo at its present location.”

Broome echoed the sentiment of north Baton Rouge Metro Councilwoman Chauna Banks in calling the move a “disinvestment” in the historically underserved area.

But seven religious leaders penned a letter supporting the move, citing the potential economic benefits of having a revamped park. BREC wants to invest $40 million to install

a water park, expanded walking trails and a soccer complex among other features at Greenwood Park.

The Rev. Lee Wesley says those opposing the move view it as another loss for a north Baton Rouge community that has seen a lack of investment and attention over the years.

“When most people listen with an open mind why the zoo needs to be relocated strictly from a factual point of view,” Wesley says, “I think they will come over to saying yes. There are others whose minds are closed and nothing can be said to convince them otherwise.”

BREC has floated two locations for the zoo if commissioners vote to move it: the “Nicholson Corridor” near L’Auberge Casino, and Airline Highway Park.

David Lindenfeld, a recently retired LSU professor, believes the Nicholson Corridor is at severe risk of flooding in the long term. He recently helped complete a study with Together Baton Rouge of the myriad factors playing into flood hazards in the area—hazards that the government has not yet recognized.

“We think this is a very very vulnerable area,” Lindenfeld says. “If you want to build the zoo down there you kind of face a Noah’s ark situation.”

