North Baton Rouge Dollar General sold for $1.2 million

A California-based real estate company bought the Dollar General at the corner of Greenwell Street and Satin Court this week for $1.2 million.

ExchangeRight, an investment firm specializing in net-lease portfolios, purchased the store from Carencro DG LLC and its manager, G. Paul Dorsey III, according to sales documents filed Thursday. Dorsey is also the managing principal to Dorsey Development, a Metairie development company that has developed and built over 120 Dollar Generals since 2004.

According to its website, ExchangeRight owns several Baton Rouge Dollar General locations.

Neither representatives form ExchangeRight nor Dorsey were available for comment.