North Baton Rouge development board could choose new director today

The Baton Rouge North Economic Development District will consider hiring a permanent executive director at its meeting this evening.

Board Chairman Ron Smith says a committee that conducted interviews with potential candidates for the job will deliver its recommendation to the full board tonight. Rinaldi Jacobs, a north Baton Rouge businessman, has been serving as interim director for several months. Smith says the board will not necessarily make a formal decision tonight after hearing the recommendation.

“I think we should have interviewed more candidates before we made this choice,” says Rouge Collection Publisher Gary Chambers, who is on the search committee.

Voters approved a hotel occupancy tax in December that is expected to generate about $261,000 annually for the district, but it will not begin receiving any money until June. The board aims to spur economic growth and create jobs in north Baton Rouge.

Several people involved with the BRNEDD are also serving on Mayor Sharon Weston Broome’s transition team studying revitalization in the area. Reports from committees on the transition team were due earlier this week.

Broome has said she will expand access to city-parish contracts, giving minority-owned businesses and companies from other parts of the parish an opportunity to do business with the city-parish.

Smith says he expects the development district’s board will address disparities in what kind of companies get contracts with the local government—especially in the midst of flood recovery that will involve millions of dollars for rebuilding. Smith, who serves on Broome’s transition team, says the development district will also have a role implementing whatever recommendations are made by the mayor’s team.

Chambers says helping minority-owned businesses receive professional service contracts is the easiest way to accomplish Broome’s goal.

“No one is asking for handouts,” Chambers says. “They’re asking for an opportunity to prove themselves.”

The development district board, composed of north Baton Rouge business owners and community leaders, will also discuss meeting with the Baton Rouge Area Chamber, grants and programs with Southern University tonight.

—Sam Karlin