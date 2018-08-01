Nominations open for ‘Business Report’ Forty Under 40

Business Report this morning began accepting nominations for its annual Forty Under 40 awards program.

Each year, the magazine spotlights and honors promising young professionals in our community who have achieved success and excelled in their field before the age of 40.

Business Report is looking for people who have demonstrated leadership, initiative and dedication in pursuing their careers and community service, and who are likely to continue to do so. Those recognized include executives, entrepreneurs, politicians, government leaders, nonprofit managers and other professionals.

To be eligible, nominees must be under the age of 40 as of Nov. 20. This year’s Forty Under 40 class will be profiled in the Nov. 20 issue of Business Report and honored at a special event on Dec. 4.

All nominations must be made online no later than 5 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 31. No exceptions to the deadline will be made.

See a list of past honorees, get answers to questions you may have and make your nominations.