Nominations open for ‘Business Report’ 2018 Influential Women in Business

Do you know an outstanding professional woman in the Baton Rouge area who isn’t getting the credit she deserves? Honor her by submitting her name for the 2018 Influential Women in Business awards.

Business Report is looking for nominations from all walks of life for its Influential Women in Business honorees. Women in all sectors of business can be nominated, as well as those in government and nonprofit positions.

The nominations period ends at 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 16. No exceptions will be made beyond the deadline.

The 2018 Influential Women in Business class will be profiled in the May 22 issue of Business Report and honored at an awards ceremony to be held at the Crowne Plaza on June 6.

Before nominating someone, check our list of past honorees to make sure they haven’t already been recognized. Make your nominations online now.

