Nominations open for 2018 Best of 225 Awards

225 magazine is now accepting nominations for the Best of 225 Awards. In its 13th year, the awards include more than 60 categories pertaining to food and drink, entertainment and people, and shopping and services.

Head over to 225batonrouge.com to write-in your favorites. The nomination period closes on Friday, Feb 16. At that time, those with the most nominations in each category will move on to the final voting round, which runs from Thursday, March 8, to Tuesday, April 3.

Submissions are open to the public, which means anyone who lives in the greater Baton Rouge area can contribute their picks for this year’s awards. Your write-in nominations are extremely important because they determine which local people and businesses are on the final ballot.

Make your nominations, and check out last year’s winners.