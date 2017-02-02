Nominations open for the 2017 Best of 225 Awards

What’s your favorite restaurant in Baton Rouge? How about your favorite boutique shop or local celebrity?

225 magazine is now taking your nominations for its 12th annual Best of 225 Awards, which includes nearly 70 categories pertaining to food and drink, entertainment and people, and shopping and services.

The nomination period will close on Tuesday, Feb. 28. At that time, those with the most nominations in each category will move on to the final voting round, which will take place between March 15 and April 7.

All residents in the 225 area code are encouraged to nominate their favorites and vote in the final round. After final voting is over, the Best Of 225 winners will be announced in the july issue of the magazine.

Make your nominations now and check out all of last year’s winners.