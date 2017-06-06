Nominations now open for Business Report’s Leadership Academy

The Business Report Executive Leadership Academy is now accepting nominations and applicants for the fall session.

Business Report, in partnership with SSA Consultants, offers the exclusive program for advancing professionals and entrepreneurs to elevate their leadership skills through personal development, professional growth, civic outreach, networking with like-minded peers and insight from top guest CEO speakers.

Professionals with a minimum of five years of business experience and/or manage a team, and who are on the fast-track for increased responsibility at any level of an organization are eligible for the academy. Attendees will represent a wide variety of industries as well as the nonprofit and government sectors.

Executives as well as emerging and high performers can be nominated by their CEO, COO, CFO or others to participate in the academy; entrepreneurs and small business owners can also apply. Nominations for the 2017 fall session will be accepted online through Friday, June 23.

This second session for 2017 program will be presented in five sessions on Fridays. The selection process will be competitive, with only 36 candidates being chosen to participate to ensure a personalized experience.

Cost of the academy is $3,850, which covers all meals, assessments, supplies and coaching over the course of five sessions. There will also be networking opportunities for the participants in addition to the scheduled sessions.

Visit the Business Report Leadership Academy website for additional details or to complete an online nomination/application form.