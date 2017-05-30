It’s no mirage: The Oasis is finally coming to fruition as Baton Rouge’s newest sports-centric entertainment venue

Dreams and plans get hatched all the time by eager entrepreneurs and determined developers. And fresh concepts that—at least to one person or a group of entrepreneurs—seem like the next big thing are always welcome in a market like Baton Rouge, where newness is prized.

Sometimes, though, dreams and the notion of them coming to fruition follow parallel paths for so long that words like “if” and “when” to give way to “maybe not.”

And sometimes the dreamer switches gears, repeatedly revamping an idea along the way as they chase what seems so elusive.

For the last five years, most of the above has been a big part of Chris Shaheen’s life. High hopes, adjusted expectations and revisions swirled together as he and a handful of partners tried to get his dream for a massive recreational retail development off the drawing board.

Now, with construction finally underway on The Oasis on Burbank Drive, Shaheen is equally thrilled and relieved, and maintains a strong belief that the long wait and many delays will all be worthwhile.

Shaheen began formulating the idea for The Oasis in 2012, shortly after he moved back to Baton Rouge after spending years in Houston working as a developer. The Oasis includes a sports bar, but it’s just a part of the larger vision Shaheen has for a 6-acre tract of land (and room for further expansion) that’s located across Burbank from Lakeside Daiquiri & Grill.

In an attempt to capitalize on the growing trend of participatory sports—especially sand volleyball—The Oasis is designed as a place for adults of all ages to get their sports fix, good food and drink, and live music. It will also be a place to watch sports on multiple screens, including one on the 5,000-square-foot outdoor patio that Shaheen says will be “at least 20 feet.”

Sammy Nagem, owner and operator of the popular Sammy’s Grill restaurant franchise, is partnering with Shaheen on the development and will open a new concept at The Oasis called Sammy’s Creole Cabana.

“We’re taking a different approach than anything than has been done in Baton Rouge,” says the 55-year-old Shaheen. “We’re building a recreation retail center that sand volleyball is a big part of, and we are going to offer the participants a place to get drinks and great food after they’re done playing. In the big picture, with a bar and restaurant element, we obviously want to make money, but we also want to create our own unique market.”

