No charges filed against former Thinkstream CFO Morris Alexander

The Louisiana Attorney General’s Office declined to file charges against former Thinkstream CFO Morris Alexander, who was arrested in March—along with Thinkstream founder Barry Bellue—on counts of theft by fraud and criminal conspiracy.

Alexander’s attorney, Thomas Damico, says there was not enough evidence—“or any at all”—against Alexander to pursue charges.

The March arrests stemmed from an investigation by the AG’s office and the U.S. Labor Department into the alleged diversion of Thinkstream employees’ 401(k) contributions, a portion of which were allegedly used for Bellue’s personal benefit. Bellue pleaded no contest Oct. 9 to a lesser charge of unauthorized use of a movable and was ordered to pay restitution to employees for the alleged diversion of 401(k) money.

Charges were never filed against Alexander, according to AG spokeswoman Ruth Wisher. The office did not respond to requests for further comment.

“I reviewed all evidence in the case and had a very strong opinion there was no evidence to bring Morris to trial,” Damico says. “The AG’s office probably understood the same thing. He was an employee of the business, and a lot of what they were pursuing his employer (Bellue) for were things that happened well before Morris got there.”

Bellue was ordered to pay a total of $61,573.89 to compensate 19 former employees. He has since turned the money over to the AG’s office, Wisher says.