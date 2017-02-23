No. 1 on the List: Turner Industries Group

For Turner Industries Group, its top ranking in Baton Rouge is all about its people.

The Baton Rouge-based contractor topped Business Report’s recent ranking of industrial construction firms, based on the number of local employees, with 11,304 workers in the metro area. Turner also had nearly $3 billion in gross revenues in 2015.

Founded in 1961, Turner Industries builds and maintains services in the heavy industrial sector. The company has four divisions: specialty services, construction, maintenance and turnaround, and fabrication and equipment. Turner Industries was one of the LSU 100: Fastest Growing Tiger Businesses in 2014.

Trailing Turner Industries on the list is Brown & Root, which ranks second with 8,810 employees. The company had approximately $625 million in gross revenues.

Performance Contractors, Cajun Industries and EXCEL Group round out the top five.

See the full ranking of industrial construction firms in the current issue of Business Report, and look for a ranking of SBA lenders in the new issue that hits stands next week.