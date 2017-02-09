No. 1 on the List: Planet Fitness

The health club industry is booming globally, raking in $81 billion worldwide in 2015, as roughly 187,000 clubs served 151 million members around the world, according to the latest data from the International Health, Racquet & Sportsclub Association in Boston.

The Baton Rouge health club market has seen a fair amount growth and competition, as several new Barre, CrossFit and other gyms and fitness studios entered the market in recent months.

Last year, the area saw Body Sculpt Barre Studio open a location in Central and Portland-based barre3 announce its expansion into Baton Rouge via a new studio in Acadian Village. And most recently, developer Donnie Jarreau, who owns several local fitness clubs, opened the long-awaited health club Fit 365 in the Drusilla Village Shopping Center.

The health club industry nationwide continues to grow with revenues topping $25.8 billion and memberships soaring from 54.1 million in 2014 to 55.3 million in 2015, according to IHRSA’s 2016 Global Report.

In the Baton Rouge market, Planet Fitness tops the list with the most members in the area, according to the new ranking of health clubs and gyms in the current issue of Business Report. The fitness chain has four locations and 37,600 members in the Capital Region.

Anytime Fitness, another chain, follows Planet Fitness, ranking No. 2 on the list with 15,000 members and 17 locations. The YMCA is ranked third with 12,612.

In a separate ranking of medical spas and anti-aging clinics in the current issue of Business Report, The Dermatology Clinic ranks No. 1 for the number of total local staff with 60.

See the current issue for a full ranking of the state’s health clubs and gyms by area members, and look for a ranking of industrial construction firms in the new Business Report issue that hits stands next week.