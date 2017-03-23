No. 1 on the List: Pete Maravich Assembly Center

The Pete Maravich Assembly Center takes the top spot on Business Report’s ranking of convention and meeting facilities by the total capacity of all meeting rooms.

Home to LSU’s basketball, volleyball and gymnastics teams, the PMAC is a 14,840-seat multipurpose center with five meeting rooms. The exhibit area spans 55,000 square feet.

Operations manager Dreyfus Milstead could not be reached before this afternoon’s publication for comment.

Coming in at No. 2 on the list is the Raising Cane’s River Center, a 10,000-seat entertainment and convention venue in downtown Baton Rouge.

The Lamar-Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales, Crowne Plaza, and L’Auberge Casino & Hotel Baton Rouge round out the top five.

