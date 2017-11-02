No. 1 on the List: Neighbors Federal Credit Union

Neighbors Federal Credit Union will reopen its flooded Denham Springs location as a “branch of the future” next week, a spokesman says.

The branch, located on Rushing Road West, was damaged during the August 2016 flood and is reopening Wednesday, Nov. 8. Neighbors has been operating out of a mobile unit at the Denham Springs location during the repairs and renovations.

The upgraded branch will be equipped with technology like interactive teller machines inside the building and in the drive-thru, allowing customers to speak with a person through video. The machines are already installed at the credit union’s Perkins Road location.

Neighbors is No. 1 on Business Report’s ranking of credit unions by total assets through June, with roughly $821.6 million in total assets and gross income of approximately $23 million. It has 73,032 members.

Rounding out the top five on the ranking: Campus Federal Credit Union, La Capitol Federal Credit Union, EFCU Financial and Essential Federal Credit Union.

Check out the current issue of Business Report for the full ranking of credit unions. The issue also includes a ranking of banks by market share in the Baton Rouge metro area.