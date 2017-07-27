No. 1 on the List: Louisiana Workers’ Compensation Corporation

Baton Rouge-based Louisiana Worker’s Compensation Corporation tops Business Report’s current ranking of workers’ compensation insurance agencies by total area staff.

Founded in 1991, Baton Rouge-based LWCC has 237 employees and recently declared a $90.6 million dividend that was paid out to 20,000 policyholders. The LWCC’s board announced that it declared the dividend earlier this month.

“We were created for Louisiana workers and businesses,” LWCC Chair Jim Hall says in a statement. “Our vision and mission remain the same today as it did 25 years ago. We are committed to promoting workplace safety, prompt healing of the injured and economic stability.”

LWCC notes that Louisiana has been making strides to reduce work-related injuries and illnesses among workers.

The latest data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows that Louisiana had 2.1 incidents or work-related injuries and illnesses across all industries including state and local government in 2015. That’s down from 2.3 incidents in 2014.

In the private sector, incidents fell to 1.9 per 100 workers, down from 2.0 in the prior year—making Louisiana No. 2 among 41 participating states for worker safety in 2015.

“Fewer accidents mean more workers come home safely to their families each day, and fewer accidents have also contributed to lower rates and the return of dividends to Louisiana employers,” Kristin Wall, LWCC president and CEO, says.

Check out the full ranking of workers’ compensation insurance agencies in the current issue of Business Report. Rounding out the top five are LUBA Casualty Insurance Company, Stonetrust Commercial Insurance Co. LCTA Workers’ Comp and LHA Trust Funds.