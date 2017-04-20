No. 1 on the List: Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center

As local trends point to a greater need for access to primary care, Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center says it’s investing in increasing the overall quality of its care for underprivileged patients.

OLOL topped Business Report’s current ranking of hospitals in terms of the number of licensed beds with 834 beds. The No. 2 hospital on the list, Baton Rouge General, has 588.

“We don’t expect a change in our number of licensed beds,” a statement from OLOL says. “However, the trends here locally match those nationally in terms of greater need for primary care access as we better manage overall care and individual health, especially chronic conditions.”

The hospital, which contracts with the state to provide indigent care in the Capital Region, broke ground in January on a north Baton Rouge emergency room, after a monthslong outcry from the area’s residents and elected officials for access to emergency care.

The 8,000-square foot facility is slated for a September opening.

Rounding out the top five in the Business Report ranking are: North Oaks Medical Center in Hammond with 330 beds; Woman’s Hospital with 168 beds; and Ochsner Medical Center with 150 beds.

Check out the current issue of Business Report for the full ranking, and see other rankings on outpatient physical therapy clinics, specialty hospitals, and after-hours and urgent care clinics.