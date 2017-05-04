No. 1 on the List: Kean Miller

Among firms with the most lawyers in the area, Kean Miller tops the list.

According to Business Report’s latest ranking of Baton Rouge area law firms by the number of attorneys in the local office, Kean Miller has 110 attorneys whose major practice areas include litigation and dispute resolution, regulatory, energy and environmental, among others.

The firm, located at 400 Convention St., Suite 700, says 27 of its attorneys focus on business deals, corporate advice, banking and finance, mergers and acquisitions, and real estate transactions.

Trailing Kean Miller on the list is Taylor, Porter, Brooks & Phillips, which ranks second with 74 local attorneys. Founded in 1912, the firm’s major areas of practice include litigation, business and corporate transactions, and heath care law.

Rounding out the top five are: Breazeale, Sachse & Wilson with 56 local attorneys; Phelps Dunbar with 50 attorneys; and Jones Walker with 44.

