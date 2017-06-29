No. 1 on the List: Environmental Resources Management

Environmental Resources Management, which has an office at 8550 United Plaza in downtown Baton Rouge, has acquired Pacific Environmental Consulting and DLA from its parent company, EnviroSuite Limited of Australia.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

ERM is an international environmental and sustainability consulting firm whose services include contaminated site management, air quality and climate control, and U.S. Department of Homeland Security vulnerability assessments, among others.

The company tops the list of Business Report’s current ranking of environmental consulting firms, ranked by the number of local consultants. ERM has 70 consultants and three other locations in Louisiana.

Keryn Jam, ERM’s chief executive officer, in a statement says the acquisition expands the company’s offerings to existing clients and enables it to pursue new clients in key markets.

Be sure to check out the full ranking of environmental consulting firms in the current issue of Business Report. Rounding out the top five are Terracon Consultants, GHD Services Inc., CK Associates and SEMS.