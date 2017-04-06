No. 1 on the List: C.J. Brown

C.J. Brown will soon relocate from South Sherwood Forest Boulevard into a newly built office on 14452 Airline Highway across from the Long Farm traditional neighborhood development.

The firm—which topped Business Report’s current ranking of residential real estate firms by the number of local, licensed residential agents—also is opening new offices in Livingston, East Baton Rouge and Ascension parishes to accommodate growth in the Capital Region and offer new amenities to clients.

Other offices will be located at the Conway development in Gonzales and in the Settlement on Shoe Creek development in Central, the firm says in a statement. And C.J. Brown’s Denham Springs office will soon move into a new location within Livingston Parish.

“Together with our Perkins Road office, that will make five locations for C.J. Brown, further solidifying our market presence here,” Sandy Daly, sales manager for C.J. Brown, says in a statement. “There has been a lot of growth in the Ascension and Livingston markets, and they remain popular among buyers because of the school districts and proximity to Baton Rouge.”

Other firms on Business Report’s ranking include: Keller Williams Realty-Red Stick Partners (No. 2); Keller Williams First Choice (No. 3); Keller Williams Realty Premier Partners (No. 4) and Coldwell Banker One (No. 5).

See the current issue of Business Report, which also includes a ranking of commercial real estate firms by local, licensed commercial agents. NAI/Latter & Blum Commercial tops that list.