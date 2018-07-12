No. 1 on the List: BXS Insurance

Among local property and casualty insurance agencies, BXS insurance is at the top.



According to Business Report’s latest ranking of property and casualty insurance agencies, BXS Insurance ranks No. 1 for the most local licensed agents and staff.



The company, founded in 1882, specializes in commercial and personal insurance, employee benefits and bonds and surety. The company currently employs 115 agents—more than twice as many agents as former No. 1 Louisiana Companies which specializes in risk management.

Louisiana Companies dropped from No. 1 to No. 5 on the list this year. Theirs wasn’t the only shifting in this year’s list, though, with BXS climbing to No. 1 from third place last year, and Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in second place up from seventh place a year ago. Arthur J. Gallagher specializes in commercial, personal and employee benefits insurance and employs 90 licensed agents.



Carmouche Insurance dropped down to No. 4 from second place last year. The company is based in Gonzales and employes 37 agents.

