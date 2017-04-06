Nine in 10 Louisianans support equal pay requirement, survey says

A large majority of Louisiana residents—91%—support requiring employers to pay men and women the same wages for doing the same work, according to the latest installment of the 2017 Louisiana Survey.

The findings, from LSU’s Reilly Center for Media & Public Affairs, preempt an expected debate over equal pay legislation filed for the upcoming legislative session convening on Monday. Last year, a House committee voted down an equal pay measure backed by Gov. John Bel Edwards, and the governor this year is again endorsing an equal pay proposal.

The support for state equal pay requirements for employers spans political parties and other demographics, according to the survey. Republican men were most opposed to state-imposed equal pay requirements, but 87% of them still supported it. Democratic women make up the second largest group of Louisianans opposed to state-imposed equal pay requirements, with about 8% saying they are against it. Five percent of Democratic men and 6% of Republican women oppose such requirements from the state.

Louisiana already has equal pay protections in place for state workers, but not for the private sector.

The state has the worst pay gap between men and women in the country, with women making 66 cents for every dollar men make, according to the Edwards’ administration. The governor is backing a bill to prohibit employers from punishing employees for asking about wages.

Proponents of equal pay legislation say the move brings Louisiana into the 21st century and would help close the pay gap. Business groups like the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry continue to lobby against the legislation, saying it would bring unnecessary lawsuits and arguing women already have enough avenues to remedy the situation.

The survey also found stark differences between Republicans and Democrats’ views over how many obstacles exist for women in the workplace. Fifty-nine percent of Republicans—including a majority of men and women—believe those obstacles are largely gone, while 76% of Democrats say the opposite. In all, 58% of residents think significant hurdles still make it harder for women to get ahead in the workplace than men.

The report is the fourth in a series on the public’s views on state policy. Previous surveys in the 2017 report found residents support a mix of tax increases and budget cuts to fix the budget gaps and are optimistic about the direction of the state, if not the economy. Earlier this week the third report found a wide majority want criminal justice reform, another area lawmakers will debate this session.

—Sam Karlin