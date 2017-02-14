NFIP still has 700 proof of loss forms to process from August flood

The National Flood Insurance Program still has more than 700 proof of loss forms left to process from homeowners seeking relief from the August flood, the federal program announced today.

Policyholders have to submit a proof of loss form as part of their claim process with the NFIP. A news release says the NFIP has given out more than $361 million in advanced payments to help policyholders affected by the August floods, but that more than 700 claims have yet to finish the proof of loss process.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency, which administers the NFIP, recently extended its proof of loss submission deadline to 270 days after the disaster hit.

“Though the proof of loss deadline has been extended, FEMA urges policyholders to submit forms as soon as possible,” the news release says. “The additional time allows policyholders to work with their insurance company to finalize claims.”

The NFIP has disbursed more than $2.3 billion to policyholders affected by the flood, with an average payment of $85,798 going to 29,551 claims. The average advance payment was $18,733, the NFIP says.