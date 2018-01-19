Newsmaker of the Week: Winter weather, part two

For the second time in as many months, Baton Rouge experienced a rare bout of winter weather this week. And once again, the city—and much of the rest of the state—was largely shut down.

This time, though, a night of freezing precipitation gave way to iced-over roadways, including all major interstates in the Capital City. Virtually all of Interstates 10, 12 and 110 in Baton Rouge, as well as the Mississippi River Bridge, shut down for around two days.

“We’ve got to get to the point where we can handle a small amount of precipitation like we had and not have it cripple all of south Louisiana,” said Lyons Specialty Company CEO Hugh Raetzsch, who makes his living sending trucks on the region’s interstates to ship a range of products all over the state.

Small businesses made due with smaller staffs and fewer customers, as icy roads posed serious challenges to getting around. While people increasingly looked to Waitr to bring them food, the Louisiana-based firm had an equally hard time getting its drivers to and from restaurants, which were often closed.

The Port of Baton Rouge saw traffic drop by as much as 40%, with some river pilots suspending operations.

The state eventually got the roads back open with bobcats, salt and a big boost from sunny, above-freezing weather—but not without first putting the squeeze on commerce this week in the Capital Region.

“Without having the interstate system available, it keeps us from really being able to move around very effectively,” Raetzsh told Daily Report. “It ends up being more trouble than it’s worth.”

Baton Rouge is expected to emerge from its deep freeze this weekend when the forecast is calling for a high of 73 on Sunday.

—Sam Karlin