Newsmaker of the Week: The Valluzzo family

After selling 26 McDonald’s locations to a Lafayette-area McDonald’s franchise group earlier this week, part of the Valluzzo family—led by Charlie Valluzzo—has sold two more local McDonald’s restaurants for an undisclosed amount.

The McDonald’s Corporation bought the restaurants—at 6006 Plank Road and 6201 College Drive—from the family for “the sum of one hundred dollars and zero cents and other good and valuable consideration,” according to sales documents.

The sale comes just days after Daily Report first broke news that McBR Management Co.—owned by the Valluzzo family—sold more than two dozen franchises to McDonald’s of Acadiana, conceding their fast food empire in Baton Rouge.

The deal does not affect the Valluzzo Companies, owned by John Valluzzo, who split from the family business in 2011, taking 30 restaurants with him and growing his company to some 50 restaurants stretching from Port Allen to Poplarville, Mississippi.

Founded in the early 1960s by the late Rocco Valluzzo, McBR Management Company was the oldest franchisee of McDonald’s restaurants in Baton Rouge.

Chris Valluzzo—who owned the company along with his father, Charlie Valluzzo, and brother, Patrick Valluzzo—told Daily Report the family was not looking to sell the company. Rather, Chris and E.J. Krampe, owners of Acadiana group and long-time friends, approached the Valluzzo family with an offer that was too good to refuse, he says.

“They’re second-generation operators, good family friends that we’ve known since the 1970s,” Chris Valluzzo says. “We all grew up in the business together and they came to us and it was just a wonderful situation.”

Chris Valluzzo says he and his brother Patrick have plans for a new venture, but he’s not ready to disclose those plans.