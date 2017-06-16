Newsmaker of the Week: Steve Scalise

C-SPAN last night aired the annual Congressional Baseball Game, a typically lighthearted affair where members get caught in rundowns and make errant throws for several hours at Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

But this year’s game took on a different tenor.

Dozens of Congressional members, wearing gold LSU baseball caps, gathered before the game to kneel in prayer near second base—the same position where a day earlier, House GOP Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana was shot in the hip by a gunman who opened fire on the Republican team’s practice.

Scalise, a New Orleans-area congressman and LSU alumnus, has been in a Washington D.C. hospital since Wednesday. A single rifle shot ripped through his pelvis and he has undergone multiple surgeries, the hospital said in a statement. His condition had improved as of Thursday. Three others, including a Capitol police officer, were shot.

The shooting led to some political introspection, with many members of congress and political observers taking a look at the increasingly divisive rhetoric surrounding politics.

“The attack is frustrating because I expect that this will ultimately demonstrate that words and rhetoric have consequences,” U.S. Rep. Garret Graves said in a statement Wednesday. “Over the last several months, verbal attacks, divisiveness, and polarization have reached inappropriate and unhealthy levels in our government.”

The state Legislature, which has been plagued by gridlock and heated disagreements for months, united in prayer for Scalise. State Rep. Cameron Henry, a longtime friend of Scalise, traveled to Washington almost immediately to visit him. And today, the state House of Representatives announced a blood drive in Scalise’s honor.

Rep. Cedric Richmond, whose largely New Orleans district neighbors Scalise’s, pitched a complete game last night en route to an 11-2 win for the Democrats. But the fact that thousands more descended upon Nationals Park for the game than usual was undoubtedly a show of solidarity for Scalise, the Republican team’s absent second baseman. After the game, the Democrats announced they were putting the trophy in Scalise’s office.

