Newsmaker of the Week: Stanford Oaks

A subdivision near LSU gating off a private sidewalk is the latest controversy involving a neighborhood implementing an insular policy that flies in the face of a master plan to make Baton Rouge more interconnected and walkable.

And not all residents of Stanford Oaks subdivision in Southdowns are happy.

“It’s a private sidewalk and they have every right to do it,” says Southdowns resident Rob Treppedahl. “But it’s unfortunate to lose a pedestrian walkway. We can’t very well hop on a bike and scoot down Hyacinth Street and pray we don’t get hit by a car.”

The sidewalk in question connects Cloverdale and Stanford avenues, serving as a popular pedestrian shortcut to the LSU lakes. Last month the Stanford Oaks Property Owners Association voted to gate the sidewalk, which has been open to the public since the inception of the neighborhood in 2011.

And yes, gating off the sidewalk is legal. The city-parish government doesn’t own the streets and sidewalks in the neighborhood. Rather, the residents of the 13-lot development maintain them.

The neighborhood association told Daily Report earlier this week the subdivision was conceived as a “private gated community” and the decision to gate the sidewalk came after several incidents “based on criminal activity.”

The move is reminiscent of the a 2015 controversy in the Webb Park neighborhood, where residents launched a crusade to end all bike lanes in the subdivision. While seemingly insignificant, local property owner disputes stack up and pose challenges to Baton Rouge’s ultimate goal of becoming walkable, bikeable and attractive.

But, as Planning Director Frank Duke notes, there is not much anyone can do about it.

“I agree that blocking it off runs counter to a lot of planning theory about walkability and connectivity,” Duke says. “But there’s nothing in the plans that prohibits them from gating the sidewalk.”

