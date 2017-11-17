Newsmaker of the Week: Property taxes

Many of Baton Rouge’s conservatives will soon have to reconcile two of their most strongly-professed beliefs, which, seemingly, are at odds with a new Metro Council proposal.

On the one hand, Republican officials and voters often position themselves as allergic to new taxes—especially property taxes. Yet, on the other, they are generally supportive of law enforcement.

Now, a proposal from Metro Councilman Matt Watson and others would raise property taxes by 8 mills to fund pay raises for city cops.

While the juxtaposition of Watson’s proposal may be uncomfortable for some council members, it’s already garnering healthy support, including four sponsors, both Democrat and Republican.

But while the troubles BRPD has had recruiting new officers has been well-documented—and a pay raise was one of the recommendations of a police policy commission—there are other questions that need to be answered before several people, the mayor among them, throw their support behind the plan.

The millage pitch is significantly higher than Mayor Sharon Weston Broome’s ask of 5 mills for roads and infrastructure, and her plan never made it out of the council chambers. (Asked if disappointed council members seemingly back a separate, larger property tax, Broome said she’s “a little curious.”)

Then there’s the mistrust of government. Typically that applied to suburban voter concerns over how public dollars are spent, but in case of city voters—where the tax would be levied—is about fractured community-police relations. Though strained for years, tensions between north Baton Rouge residents, who are largely African-American, and police have intensified since the July 2016 police shooting of Alton Sterling, followed by the ambush-style killing of three law enforcement officers two weeks later. How receptive will those voters be to approving new taxes without first getting demanded police reforms?

Also, how much will the increased salaries reduce crime? What impact would the new salary structure have on the city-parish retirement system? How close are Baton Rouge property owners to being tapped out on taxes? Should BRPD salaries be the city-parish’s highest priority for new revenue?

Many other questions abound. Watson, however, says he’s narrowly focused the tax as much as he could—it will fund BRPD salaries—in an effort to invoke trust among the public. It is also well-established that BRPD is short on officers, and has trouble recruiting with starting pay at under $40,000 per year. He says there is simply not enough money in the budget, and raising Baton Rouge’s third-highest-in-the-nation sales tax is out of the question.

“This is something that should be easy for the public to wrap their mind around and understand,” Watson told Daily Report this week. “I don’t know what the explanation would be for someone to vote against this.”

—Sam Karlin