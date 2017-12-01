Newsmaker of the Week: Noble Wave

The founders of the planned brewpub Noble Wave had an innovative business model in the vein of “conscious capital,” the idea that a company should be driven by purpose and not merely by profit.

Co-founders Riley Vannoy and Karl Schultz planned to pay their staff full salaries with benefits, donate half their tips to community enhancement projects and intertwine their business venture with a foundation dedicated to “social impact.”

They still do plan to do those things—just not in Baton Rouge.

Noble Wave had been among the tenants lined up for the Electric Depot redevelopment project in Mid City. This week, Vannoy and Schultz announced they are scrapping those plans and taking their idea to Oregon. The business partners cited Louisiana’s “restrictive” laws on independent brewers, contending the regulations made it too risky to move forward with their idea.

While losing a single planned brewpub to another state is not necessarily an ominous sign, it highlights a new clash playing out in Louisiana.

Disrupters like Lyft, Tesla and Uber have tried—and failed—to legislatively upend how Louisiana regulates long-standing industries like auto sales, or industries that hadn’t existed before a few years ago. To be sure, Noble Wave is a small, independent brewery, not a well-established corporation like Uber or Tesla. And while iterations of the word “regulation” is frequently trotted out as a pejorative in debates over business friendliness, rules are instituted for a reason. In many cases, the word could be replaced with “protection:” For workers, the environment and/or consumers.

In Noble Wave’s case, the owners pointed to rules that exist to protect established industries like alcohol distributors and manufacturers—the types of rules and regulations that are at the forefront of the coming clash between the old guard and the innovative.

—Sam Karlin