Newsmaker of the Week: Mike Wampold

This week brought a choose-your-own-adventure to Baton Rouge’s downtown office market.

Mike Wampold, bullish on the prospects of downtown (he has redeveloped and owns several major buildings there) bought the iconic Chase South Tower this week, with plans to eventually update the 333,000-square-foot building and transform it into a mixed-use property for office, retail and residential use.

Meanwhile, backers of the Water Campus heralded the latest development there—a state-of-the-art LSU Center for River Studies facility. Next on the list? Class A office space and multifamily projects at the campus, which sits just south of the Mississippi River Bridge.

One important note on the Water Campus: It calls for several new office buildings in the coming months and years. At a time when local agents say multi-tenant downtown office towers aren’t filling up like they used to, the influx of new product is expected to contribute to an overall softening of that market. Instead, companies are increasingly looking toward garden-style suburban offices, agents say, away from the parking headaches and bottleneck interstate traffic that comes with downtown.

For instance, Brandon Pesnell, leasing agent for One American Place, says he still hasn’t filled the vacancy left by the Water Institute of the Gulf, which left for a flagship building at the Water Campus. Other spaces have been similarly hard to fill, with not enough new businesses entering the market and looking for downtown space.

Wampold, though, owns the Riverside North Tower, and says he is running out of vacancies there. He believes demand exists for more high-rise office space in a newly-renovated building, despite a general softening of the downtown market.

He’s similarly bullish on the prospects of multifamily space in the CBD, noting that while there has been a resurgence in recent years there are still fewer than 500 apartment units downtown.

“That’s not very much,” he told Daily Report. “You don’t necessarily need more apartments but you need the right kind of apartment building, something that is going to entice people out of the suburbs.”

Wampold’s play will be the latest litmus test for downtown, which has experienced a development (and redevelopment) boon in recent years, serving as something of a poster child for turning around a flailing area.

“We are a state capital, a major U.S. city with a major port and two universities,” Wampold says. “I happen to be a believer in downtown.”