Newsmaker of the Week: Metro Council

The Metro Council had a busy week.

At its meeting Wednesday, council members funded a bike share program, authorized a national search for a new airport director, increased fines for blight, strengthened requirements for developing in floodplains, inked a deal for garbage services and hired HNTB to study the region’s stormwater controls.

Councilman Buddy Amoroso said it was one of the busiest meetings so far this year.

“It was very much a productive meeting,” he says.

The stormwater study in particular is of great consequence to those paying attention to the ongoing debate about flooding, and what risk Baton Rouge faces in the coming years and decades.

The HNTB study is one part of a deliberate effort among city-parish leaders to take a look at how to best prevent another 2016 flood—or at least minimize the impact of a severe weather event. More changes to the Unified Development Code could be on the way in the coming months, on top of the 25-year storm change the council passed this week. Plus, Councilman Matt Watson is looking into a proposal that would require the city to evaluate a site for its flood controls before it grants an occupancy permit.

Looking forward, the council has a good deal of work to do in the coming months. The city-parish budget needs passing, which is no small undertaking, and local leaders have yet to begin approving (or rejecting) applications for the Industrial Tax Exemption Program, a highly controversial tax break that locals have a say in for the first time ever.

The council may have cleared its agenda this week, but there will be no shortage of hot-button issues to wade into for the foreseeable future.

—Sam Karlin