Newsmaker of the Week: Metro Council

Barbara Freiberg, a Metro Council member representing parts of the LSU area, went to the Lod Cook Alumni Center on Tuesday to hear a speech from Tom Murphy, the former mayor of Pittsburgh.

Serving as the keynote for an event put on by the Baton Rouge Area Chamber, Murphy laid out the steps Baton Rouge needs to be taking to move with “intentionality” into the future, and to avoid squandering its “incredible assets.”

Afterward, Freiberg said his remarks resonated with her; Baton Rouge leaders did need to make intentional, bold decisions to better the city. In fact, she said it reinforced her support for a tax increase proposed by Mayor Sharon Weston Broome to fund basic road improvements throughout the parish.

Broome was also at Murphy’s speech, which came a day before the Metro Council was set to vote on whether to put her tax—the Better Transportation and Roads plan—on ballots this November. She said she was “very optimistic” the council would vote to move the plan forward, and championed the type of bold decision-making Murphy was talking about. She didn’t want to wait around while the city debated whether to improve traffic for another two decades, she said.

The next day, her plan—the first major policy initiative in her nine-month tenure—fell apart. The council deadlocked with a 5-5 vote, with councilmembers Chauna Banks and Chandler Loupe absent. The council decided not to put it on the ballot.

Murphy’s comments juxtaposed with the council decision refusing to fund more road projects could seem striking to those in support of bettering transportation in the area; not being able to afford improvements is “not an excuse,” Murphy had said.

At the same time, Murphy did revitalize Pittsburgh without increasing property taxes, which Broome’s plan would do. Plus, transportation projects historically have been paid for with gasoline taxes, which supporters say amount to a user fee.

While the rejection was a loss for Broome’s administration—which in the months since Broome took office in January has mostly weathered staffing and contract controversies—it wasn’t even the first time this year that lawmakers rejected a tax hike to fund road improvements.

A few months ago, State Rep. Steve Carter failed to garner enough support from his colleagues to pass a gas tax increase, despite some noting Baton Rouge and other parts of Louisiana have some of the worst roads, bridges and traffic congestion in the country.

Both Broome and BRAC issued statements following the vote, and both included vague iterations of a desire to move forward on transportation issues. For at least the foreseeable future, “moving forward” won’t involve more revenue.

—Sam Karlin