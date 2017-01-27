Newsmaker of the Week: Lyft

Lyft launched its ridesharing service in Baton Rouge on Thursday, bolstering the growing list of transportation options available in Baton Rouge and giving Uber some competition.

The company is similar to Uber, which launched in Baton Rouge in July 2014, and allows users to hail a ride through a smartphone app. Fares will be nearly identical to Uber. Lyft will charge a base fare of $1.25, a service fee of $1.95, plus 15 cents per minute and 90 cents per mile. It has a minimum fare of $4, and charges more for Lyft Plus, which features six-passenger vehicles.

Uber and Lyft will be vying for many of the same drivers and users as well, but Lyft appears to cover a wider swath of the Capital Region, from west of Port Allen to east of Ponchatoula and from south near Laplace to north around the Zachary area.

The launch of Lyft comes amid a piecemeal movement to alleviate traffic and diversify the city’s transportation options. Former Mayor Kip Holden welcomed initiatives like Zipcar, a car sharing service that recently began a pilot program downtown, to bring the city into the fray of new transportation technologies that have shaped other midsize cities throughout the country.

That effort, which will soon welcome a bikeshare program downtown, appears to be continuing under Mayor Sharon Weston Broome, at least in the short term.

Lyft had been eyeing the Baton Rouge market for months, and was here several years ago when city-parish officials cleared the way for ridesharing. Daily Report wrote earlier this month Lyft was preparing for a launch in Baton Rouge.

“With Baton Rouge being a university town and having people who are commuting to and from work,” says Jaime Raczka, who handles early stage markets and expansions for Lyft. “It really aligned with our model.”

But one key problem remains for the city, and it is unlikely a sporadic roll out of companies like Lyft, Uber and Zipcar will fix it—the city’s traffic and infrastructure are a major setback for the region’s growth. Lyft may take some drivers off the road, but deadstop traffic along Interstate 10 each day will endure.

Baton Rouge Area Chamber CEO Adam Knapp said earlier this week finding the money for a new bridge over the Mississippi River—a big-ticket solution to one of the most congested corridors of I-10 in the country—is his organization’s number one priority this year. Traffic congestion also dominated the mayoral race last year.

Gov. John Bel Edwards told Daily Report the mounting challenges Louisiana faces make funding any transportation projects difficult—let alone a $1 billion bridge in Baton Rouge.

“That is going to be very difficult,” Edwards said. “It is absolutely needed…The east west corridor through Baton Rouge is the single highest priority transportation capacity project that needs to be addressed.”

