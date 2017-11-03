Newsmaker of the Week: LSU and Our Lady of the Lake

Higher education and health care leaders have spent a great deal of time at the state Capitol in recent years as lawmakers, lurching from one budget crisis to the next, have repeatedly made cuts to those two areas.

LSU President F. King Alexander is often one of those university leaders, pleading his case to legislators for more funding—or at least, not a steep cut in funding. Scott Wester, president and CEO of OLOL, is embroiled in the same types of issues.

“It’s nice not to be in the Capitol with Scott,” Alexander said this week in a lecture hall at OLOL’s Heart & Vascular Institute. “Because we’re the only two who are always on defense. It’s nice to be on offense for once.”

Indeed, LSU and OLOL now find themselves on the offense—at least in one respect. The two have partnered to start a program connecting LSU engineering students with OLOL clinicians to tackle some of the biggest problems facing health care.

The fanfare surrounding the program, which is five years in the making, is likely justified by the list LSU and OLOL join—a dozen or so U.S. institutions, including big names like Johns Hopkins University, Northwestern University and the Mayo Clinic. Georgia Tech is the only other school in the south with such an arrangement.

The goal is an ambitious one: solve health care inefficiencies that are driving up costs at an alarming rate and often, as Dr. Tonya Jagneaux pointed out Wednesday, kill patients.

Engineers will bring their way of thinking to the health care sector, and will look at the administering of drugs, reducing waste, and reducing health disparities, among other areas.

Alexander frequently trots out an argument in state legislative hearings: LSU’s athletics prowess is fine and good, but the university should be beating down schools like Ohio State in the classroom as well.

When your university joins an “elite group” that includes Johns Hopkins and the Mayo Clinic—and one that doesn’t involve the AP Top 25 poll—that’s probably a step in the right direction.

—Sam Karlin