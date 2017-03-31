Newsmaker of the Week: LSU beer garden

For years, LSU has floated the concept of a beer garden inside Tiger Stadium to provide fans a place to buy an alcoholic beverage inside the stadium. And for years, those talks have been little more than trial balloons.

This upcoming football season, that could change. As Daily Report first reported this week, the university is “aggressively working” to land a beer garden in the stadium in time for the fall.

A beer garden would relegate all beer sales to one specific area in the stadium instead of having it available at concession stand taps—a more modest step for LSU, which is part of an athletic conference that currently allows no alcohol sales at athletic events.

Still, a beer garden would represent a seismic shift for the fan experience at Tiger Stadium. LSU Athletic Director Joe Alleva in the past has embraced the possibility, saying he expects a boost in fan attendance and a better overall experience for fans.

News of the discussions traveled quickly, and ESPN’s Scott Van Pelt even jumped on the idea, noting a beer garden would almost certainly set off a wave of similar moves from other Southeastern Conference schools.

“Those fans will stay well-oiled, and LSU will make a pile of money,” he said on his show. “If it flies, surely the rest of the SEC will try to follow suit.”

Alleva has touted the idea for several years. In 2014 he told the Press Club of Baton Rouge it will happen at some point in the future, whether in five or 10 years or some other timeframe. Talks have been vague since then, and this week appears to be the first time LSU has floated a realistic timeline, pointing to the upcoming season as a distinct possibility.

The SEC prevents its 14 member schools from selling alcohol at athletic events, which some point out has reinforced the tailgating tradition of binge drinking in the parking lot and sneaking alcohol into the games. Alleva even argued the beer garden could tamper down some of the binge drinking.

The university has to get approval from the SEC, and few details are currently available. Spokesman Ernie Ballard says school officials are not exactly sure where a beer garden would go, but it would likely be below the club and suite levels.

“The goal is to do it for our fans who don’t have access to the premium areas,” Ballard says.

—Sam Karlin